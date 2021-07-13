100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 14, 1921
• Erection of a bronze tablet as a memorial to the men and women of Yankton county who served in the World War, and bearing the name of every one who so served inscribed upon its face, is contemplated by the board of county commissioners, and the assembling of a complete list of those who served is now in the hands of County Auditor Jesse D. McCoun.
• Some oat fields in the county were flattened considerably by last night’s driving rain, according to reports from north of the city, but in only a few places will it be impossible to cut them.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 14, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 14, 1971
• Colleen Moriarty, 14, has become Springfield’s first Girl Scout to win Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the First Class Badge.
• Plant pathologists at South Dakota State University now predict that 1,000 elm trees will die in the state this year from Dutch Elm Disease. The losses will probably double or even triple that over the next three years.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 14, 1996
• No paper
