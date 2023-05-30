The Lewis and Clark Leathernecks Detachment of the Marine Corps League is collecting bicycles and other sports equipment for distribution to youth on South Dakota and Nebraska Indian Reservations.
If you have these items and would like them put back to use and enjoyed by kids in need, call or text: Dan at 605-660-5645, Roger at 605-660-6196, Bob at 605-661-9120 or Mark at 605-202-0653.
