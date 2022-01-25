Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 18th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers.
The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels.
Three monetary prizes will be awarded: Best of Show, Honorable Mention, and People’s Choice.
The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Reflections in Black and White.” Photographers are encouraged to consider all reflective surfaces when composing their photos. Additionally, shooting in black and white allows the viewer to focus on other aspects of the photo such as lighting, textures, shapes patterns, the subject, and composition.
Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall Aug. 1-9 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang.
A complete list of submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
