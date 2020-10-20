• Maria Milda, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Ryan Lappegard, 29, Worthing, was booked Monday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Justin Kirschenman, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Amber Hursell, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
• Carl Blank, 74, Yankton, was arrested Monday for violation of a no-contact order prior to a court appearance (domestic).
