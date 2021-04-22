The Yankton Community Library is pleased to partner with Cornerstone World Outreach and the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library to bring you a very special storytime during the holiday of Ramadan.
On Monday, April 26, YCL will be posting the bilingual storytime video on our Facebook, Website, and YouTube channel. Patrons can also pick up a copy of the picture book “The Farmer’s Wife” by Idris Shah (one book per household), as well as a lantern craft to make at home. Join in learning more about different cultures and customs.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
