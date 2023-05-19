Two newcomers to the Market at the Meridian will be at Second Street and Douglas Avenue today (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-noon or until the plants are gone.
Yankton Town & Country Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale at the Market for the first time this year.
“We have tried to bring them here for their one-time sale in the spring,” Market Manager Veronica Trezona said, “but they didn’t have sales in 2021 and 2022, due to COVID.”
Missouri Valley Master Gardeners will sell native plants which require less water (good for drought years) for the first time in 2023. They will hold another sale later in the season.
“Tables will be set up in the center area,” Trezona continued.
MATM started selling tickets for quilt raffle on May 13. Awarded after the closing Market, Oct. 28, the winner need not be present to win the lovely quilt done in fall colors.
Several nonprofits are due on May 27, featuring organic farming and eating organic foods. Broken Trellis food truck will be at the Market to give shoppers a “taste” of how great organic foods can have real flavor.
