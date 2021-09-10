During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to have a second reading and public hearing on the proposed 2022 municipal budget.
Additionally, the board will discuss an at-risk property acquisition, termination of a land lease, a land purchase agreement and frontage property adjacent to the Yankton City Cemetery.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
