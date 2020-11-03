The Yankton County Commission is slated to consider a conditional-use permit (CUP) for a cell tower northwest of Yankton during its regular meeting Thursday.
The Yankton County Planning Commission voted last month to recommend against approval of the tower due to access issues and negative reactions of neighboring residents.
Additionally, the board will canvas the general election results and discuss a Fleeg’s Bridge preliminary engineering work agreement, fines for constructing without permits, a first-reading of an ordinance for a rezone and guidance for variances.
Former County Commissioner Bruce Jensen will also speak on zoning and alleged open meetings violations.
The Yankton County Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.