Incidents
• A report was received at 3:40 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bicycle on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 2:28 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:30 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Maple St.
• A report was received at 11:53 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 6:04 a.m. Sunday of the theft of Jell-O shots on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:06 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 2:48 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 3:04 p.m. Sunday of theft on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 7:31 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on 17th St.
• A report was received at 8:58 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:41 a.m. Monday of the theft of money on W. 11th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:57 p.m. Saturday of an assault at an establishment east of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:21 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary off of Karen Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:56 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident off of Quest St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
