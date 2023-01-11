MARTY — Authorities are continuing their investigation into the Jan. 1 death of a Marty man in a vehicle-pedestrian accident, according to a Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman.
Richard Hare, Jr. 42, died of injuries sustained in the accident on South Dakota Highway 46 east of Marty in Charles Mix County.
The Highway Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation, DPS spokesman Tony Mangan told the Press & Dakotan.
Several agencies are involved in the case, Mangan added.
Preliminary information indicates Hare was walking east on Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the roadway, according to a DPS news release.
The collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the news release said.
The driver and vehicle involved have not yet been identified.
Funeral services for Hare were held Jan. 7 at the Marty Community Center with burial in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty. Wake services were held at the Marty Community Center.
“He was a well-known pow-wow singer (who) traveled throughout Indian Country to share his songs and beautiful voice,” according to his obituary.
Hare grew up around his grandparents at the Rising Hail Colony and attended school in Marty, his obituary said. As a young man, he learned to sing from his father, Richard “Dicky” Hare, and grandfather Pat Crowe.
Richard Hare, Jr., joined the Rising Hail Singers from Marty and had been a part of the group for about 30 years. Hare held great respect for the songs of his people, which meant a great deal to him, and people respected him for it, his obituary said.
