SD Supreme Court Upholds Vermillion Rape Conviction

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.
PIERRE — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, man who was found guilty of third-degree rape following a three-day jury trial in 2021 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion.
Benjamin McDermott appealed his jury conviction to the high court, contending that the evidence was insufficient to sustain the conviction because “the DNA evidence raised significant doubt that (sexual) penetration could have occurred,” according to court documents detailing the original case, the appeal and the high court’s opinion, which was filed Nov. 16.
He requested that the state Supreme Court “reverse the circuit court’s denial of his motion for judgment of acquittal.”
On Dec. 15, 2020, McDermott was indicted on one count of third-degree rape, alleging he committed an act of sexual penetration with a person “incapable, because of physical or mental incapacity, of giving consent to such act.”
He was sentenced to 10 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary, with two years suspended. His incarceration there began Jan. 17, 2022.
During a three-day jury trial in June 2021, multiple witnesses testified for the State, including the victim (identified as J.O. in court papers), her sister, their roommates and a man identified as Cory, a friend of McDermott’s.
The State also presented testimony from Detective Robin Hower of the Vermillion Police Department, Dr. Ray Mortinsen, who examined J.O. at Sanford Vermillion Hospital and Molly Raber, a DNA analyst from the State Forensic Laboratory.
In the early morning of Oct. 30, 2020, the time of the offense, McDermott denied having sex with J.O., stating that he stopped when she said to. He consented that night to allow police to collect samples of his DNA.
The high court’s appeal document spells out in detail the findings of the DNA tests and the conclusion of Raber. The document notes that the “forensic laboratory does not currently have the ability to determine through serology testing whether a swab contains vaginal secretions, but it can test for the presence of blood or saliva, neither of which were detected on McDermott’s penile swab. Raber thus opined that the DNA and serology test results were consistent with vaginal-penile penetration.”
On Oct. 29, 2020, J.O. and her sister decided to go to a bar in downtown Vermillion. At the time, they were living in separate but adjacent dormitories at USD, according to court documents. Their respective roommates decided to join them, and they traveled together to the Vermillion bar. Shortly after arriving, J.O.’s sister decided to leave because she did not feel well. She told the girls to call her when they needed a ride home. While at the bar, J.O. consumed a number of alcoholic beverages, and when the bar closed at 2 a.m., J.O. called her sister for a ride home.
The court papers describe how, when J.O. and her sister were getting food via the drive-through at McDonald’s, they met McDermott and his friend, Cory, who were in the bed of a white pickup ahead of their vehicle.
One of the girls recognized the male occupants from talking to them outside of the bar.
When the vehicles in the drive-through line began moving, J.O.’s sister told the boys to either move out of the way or get into her vehicle. They both climbed into the backseat of the car. McDermott sat next to J.O., and they began flirting. According to J.O., McDermott repeatedly commented that the two of them were on a date. He shared his McDonald’s order with her, and she reciprocated by feeding him fries.
While McDermott and Cory were inside the girls’ vehicle, the white pickup left without them. The boys, having lost their ride, indicated that they needed a place to spend the night, and J.O. and her roommate invited them to sleep in their dorm room. J.O.’s sister dropped J.O., her roommate, and the boys off, and after they entered the dorm room, the group began to get ready for bed. J.O. changed into a T-shirt and shorts, telling the boys not to look while she changed.
The court document notes that the dorm room had a set of bunkbeds and a futon alongside the bottom bunk. J.O. opened the futon into a bed position where Cory slept. She testified that she asked McDermott to sleep on the futon with Cory, or on the floor, but he kept saying that he would sleep in the bed with her.
After he kept asking, J.O. agreed to let him sleep in her bed. Before McDermott climbed into bed with J.O., he took off his shirt and pants but left on his boxers, and sometime later, the rape occurred.
At the close of the State’s case during the 2021 trial, McDermott moved for judgment of acquittal. In denying the motion, the circuit court explained that J.O.’s “testimony in and of itself establishes a prima facie case for every element of the offense.” The court further noted that J.O.’s testimony is corroborated by the testimony of Dr. Mortinsen and Raber.
McDermott testified in his defense. His version of the events leading up to the boys joining the girls in J.O.’s dorm was consistent with the testimony provided by others. He agreed with J.O.’s testimony that the two began kissing after they entered the bottom bunk, but also stated that their kissing and touching did not lead to sexual intercourse.
In its decision to uphold McDermott’s conviction, the justices noted that during the trial, the jury heard evidence indicating consensual sexual activity between J.O. and McDermott that did not include penetration. The jury also heard testimony from J.O. that during this consensual activity, she asked him to stop and he did not stop right away.
The court’s written decision also states, “More critically, yet ignored by McDermott in his arguments on appeal, J.O. specifically testified that after McDermott eventually stopped and she fell asleep, she woke to find his penis inside her vagina and her shorts and underwear down to her thighs. She testified that she asked him to stop, but he did not.”
Citing two South Dakota court cases, the state Supreme Court noted that “[t]his Court will not resolve conflicts in the evidence, assess the credibility of witnesses, or evaluate the weight of the evidence” and also stated that “[t]he jury is the exclusive judge of the credibility of witnesses” and determines the weight to be accorded to the evidence presented.
This includes an assessment of the credibility of both J.O.’s and McDermott’s testimony, as well as the DNA evidence.
“The relevant question is not whether certain evidence was absent from trial; the relevant question is whether ‘there is evidence in the record which, if believed by the fact finder, is sufficient to sustain a finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,’” states Justice Patricia DeVaney, who wrote the court’s opinion on McDermott’s appeal.
She cited several other court cases as a basis for denying the appeal, concluding, “Because there is sufficient evidence in the record to support the jury’s verdict finding McDermott guilty of third-degree rape, the circuit court did not err in denying his motion for judgment of acquittal.”
All other members of the South Dakota Supreme Court — Justices Janine Kern, Mark Salter, Scott Myren and Chief Justice Steven Jensen — concurred with DeVaney’s findings.
