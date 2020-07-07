PIERRE — The South Dakota State Library has announced 19 recipients of the first round of Library Technology grants funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the federal CARES Act. Awardees received $1,000 or $2,000 grants to update, expand, or improve technology in their libraries.
“Libraries are essential to their communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to highlight that need,” said Daria Bossman, state librarian. “Libraries are a vital source for trusted community information, education, and connection.”
Area grant recipients include:
• Beresford Public Library
• Freeman Public Library
• Lake Andes Carnegie Library
• Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library
• Yankton Community Library
Public libraries and public school libraries that have not already received grants have until Aug. 3 to apply for remaining funds. Library directors should have received an email link to apply from the State Library.
