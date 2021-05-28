SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Troopers from three states are united in covering the tri-state region during Memorial Day weekend.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol are working together to maintain visibility and cover high-traffic areas, according to a news release.
The three agencies have worked together on past efforts, such as drug enforcement. The current “Border To Border” campaign represents a joint effort to ensure safety during the unofficial kickoff of summer.
“We’ve developed great relationships with our law enforcement partners in our neighboring states,” said Captain Dain Hicks, Commander of Troop B, which covers northeast Nebraska. “This effort is a continuation of that partnership to encourage and maintain safe travel conditions for motorists in all three states.”
The current joint effort includes the busiest highways in the region, including Highway 20 and Highway 81 in Nebraska. Another major travel artery, Interstate 29, runs through the tri-state area.
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons, according to a news release.
Besides the Border to Border campaign, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will participate in Operation Safe, which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws.
“Both of these campaigns are cooperative efforts where we are working together to keep people safe,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to be highly visible on the roadways, encouraging safety belt use and working to ensure a safe Memorial Day holiday for those on the roadways.”
During the last Memorial Day holiday, South Dakota reported 116 motor vehicle crashes resulting in two deaths and 30 injuries. So far this year, motor vehicle fatalities are up in the Rushmore State compared to the same time last year.
The pandemic may contribute to the difference, as many people stayed home last year during Memorial Day. This year, more motorists have hit the road as they feel safer and also desire travel.
Speed, alcohol and not wearing a seat belt continue to be leading factors in most of the state’s motor vehicle fatalities.
Besides the “Border to Border” effort, Nebraska state troopers will also focus on impaired driving enforcement in several counties in northeast Nebraska.
The troopers will also perform vehicle checks near multiple state recreation areas and work with Nebraska Game and Parks officers to ensure the safety of those enjoying Nebraska’s state parks.
Troopers in South Dakota and Iowa will be performing similar traffic enforcement efforts in their respective states.
In addition, troopers throughout Nebraska are participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs through June 6. The troopers will patrol the state’s roads day and night in an effort to prevent serious injury or fatality crashes.
“Click it or Ticket” is a national mobilization of law enforcement agencies with a focus on seat belt violations and education. The Nebraska State Patrol is one of dozens of agencies across Nebraska participating in the effort.
“Traffic safety takes all of us working together,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The stats are clear that seat belts save lives. Every time you get into a vehicle, buckle up and increase your chances of surviving a crash.”
In 2019, 63% of people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a news release. National statistics show, when used, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60% for light truck occupants.
Nebraska troopers and dispatchers will work overtime as part of this enforcement effort using a $25,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
