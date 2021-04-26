The Yankton School Board approved teacher contracts for the 2021-2022 school year at a special noon meeting Monday.
At the meeting, which was held via Zoom, the board voted unanimously to approve contracts for certified and classified professionals under the same terms as the 2020-2021 school year, in accordance with the South Dakota law that governs practices regarding public employee unions.
School Board President Sarah Carda said that the board was taking action because of the importance of having contracts for the school district’s professionals.
There was no public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.