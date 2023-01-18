100 Years Ago
Friday, January 19, 1923
• A fire in the old Herald building at the corner of Broadway and Fourth streets reported shortly before 11 o’clock this morning assumed serious proportions and proved to be one of the most stubborn that the local department has fought for some time, owing to the nature of the building’s contents. The structure is owned by M.M. Bennett, and the ground floor is occupied by the H.C. Bergman Company as a flour and feed store and warehouse. At press time the fire was still burning, with a force of men attempting to remove the damaged baled hay.
• Eggs have taken a drop on the Yankton market and are now selling at 30 cents per dozen as compared with 38 cents of a week ago. Housewives may judge for themselves whether or not this is an opportune time to buy as a continued spell of cold weather may advance the price again or a return to mild weather may cause a further decline.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 19, 1948
• Chris Schmidt has just put the finishing touches on his attractive, new theatre building in Tripp and the grand opening date is to be Wednesday, January 21, at 7:30. The huge neon sign with the name of the theatre, “Home,” written with neon lights, and a large electric clock, makes the new building one of the most attractive places on Main Street.
• Yankton College Greyhounds continued merrily undefeated in the Dakota-Iowa loop, downing Sioux Falls College, 67 to 47 and Western Union 47 to 43.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 19, 1973
• Miss South Dakota, Janet Hunter of Madison, will be the honored guest of Rep. James Abdnor, R-S.D., at the President’s Inaugural Ball Saturday night. She will also host a reception for South Dakotans in the congressman’s office.
• A senate subcommittee will conduct a hearing starting next Wednesday on the shortage of railroad cars to move grain to the market. The action was taken at the urging of the new ranking minority member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Sen. Carl Curtis, R-Neb. Curtis said he had received many complaints from Nebraska farmers and grain elevators.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 19, 1998
• J.C. Crane, Jr. started as Mount Marty College’s new Admissions Director Nov. 17. A Chicago native, Crane spent several years in a gang before turning to education as a way to a better life. He comes to Mount Marty from Notre Dame, where he was Assistant Director of Admissions and Operations.
• There was a new look to the Yankton Press and Dakotan’s seventh annual Faire for Brides Sunday. This year, the event moved to the Summit Activities Center. The change to the Summit Center gave way for more room after outgrowing the facilities at Mount Marty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.