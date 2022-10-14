The EMT Course that was slated to begin this month in Yankton has been delayed until January to allow more time for registrations and develop a partnership with Sanford EMS Education in Sioux Falls.
The course will now begin on Jan. 24 and will conclude on May 13, 2022. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m. There will also be class one Saturday per month during the course.
Thanks to a grant obtained by Sanford EMS Education in Sioux Falls, the course will be held free of charge for qualifying students who live in most South Dakota counties. This includes Yankton, Clay, Bon Homme, Turner, and Hutchinson Counties. The student will be responsible for a $98 fee to take the National Registry of EMT’s cognitive examination at the end of the course. Students who live out-of-state or in non-rural counties of South Dakota will not qualify for the grant but can still attend the course at full tuition cost of $850 plus the exam fee.
Through the partnership, Yankton County EMS will livestream the EMT classes from Sanford to our facility. Students are welcome to attend in our classroom with a proctor present or watch online at home. The monthly Saturday classes will consist of hands-on skills training and will also be hosted at our facility in Yankton with qualified instructors present.
Dual credit opportunities and CTE credits are available to high school students. EMT students must be 18 years of age by the end of the course.
This is a rare opportunity to obtain EMT training for free. Information and registration links can be found on our website at www.ycems.org.
Yankton County EMS is always accepting applications for qualified EMT’s, and we have a greater need to hire now than ever before. For more information, contact Paramedic Troy Cowman at 605-668-9033 or e-mail troy@co.yankton.sd.us.
