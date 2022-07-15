• On July 9, 2022, at about 11:56 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Angela Barta, about a one-vehicle, one-occupant rollover accident. The location of the accident was about quarter-mile to a half-mile west of the 522 Avenue and 876 Road intersection. Upon investigating the accident, Barta stated that she was traveling west in her blue 1993 Jeep Wrangler on 876 Road when she drove into a spot where irrigation was spraying the roadway. She lost control of her vehicle, entered the south ditch, where the Jeep rolled once and came to rest on its wheels. Verdigre Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene. Barta received a minor injury. Seatbelts were in use. The cost of damage to the Jeep has not been estimated yet. A report will be sent to the county attorney for a violation of 39-302, Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Restrictions. If you have an irrigation system, please check that the system is functioning properly so that it is not spraying roadways. It is a misdemeanor for this occurrence, and it can cause accidents.
• On July 10, 2022, Jesse Warriner of Center, Neb., reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that a trailer license plate 25x1242 was stolen. He reported that the trailer was parked west of the Center sewer lagoon on June 26, 2022. He went to use the trailer on July 10, 2022, and discovered it missing. The trailer is owned by Steve Plasek of David City, Neb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.