PIERRE — Eight South Dakota public libraries have been accredited by the State Library in 2022.
Accredited libraries demonstrate that they meet important benchmarks for providing high quality library services to their communities. Public libraries are accredited at one of three levels: Essential, Enhanced or Exemplary. Libraries are evaluated in the following areas, as outlined in South Dakota Public Library Standards: governance, administration, access, collections and resources, funding, staffing, technology and public relations.
The following libraries have been accredited:
• Cozard Memorial Library (Chamberlain) — Essential
• Grant County Public Library (Milbank) — Essential
• Gregory Public Library — Essential
• Hill City Public Library — Exemplary
• Lennox Community Library — Essential
• Potter County Free Public Library (Gettysburg) — Enhanced
• Watertown Regional Library — Exemplary
• Yankton Community Library — Enhanced
Detailed requirements for each level of tiered accreditation, as well as a complete list of all currently accredited libraries, are available on the South Dakota State Library’s website at http://libguides.library.sd.gov/services/cert_accred.
