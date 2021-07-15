Wednesday Drive and Diners will hold a special drive to Waddy’s Bar & Grill in Hudson on Saturday, July 17. They will be meeting at the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 2:30 p.m. and promptly leaving at 3 p.m. (Note the time and date change.)
If additional information is needed, contact Dave or Traci Cwach at (605)660-4625.
