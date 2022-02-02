Join the staff of the Yankton Community Library for the second installment of Adult 101 on Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will be learning about “House Maintenance Hacks” in preparation for spring from Gregg Homstad, City of Yankton Building Official and Facilities Manager. Come and learn some great tips and tricks to transition through the seasons.
Adult 101 is a monthly program series for teens and adults to learn how to navigate some of the overwhelming and confusing parts of adulthood.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
