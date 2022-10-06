Loest Still Has Items On Her ‘To Do’ List

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the five candidates running for Yankton County Commission. The general election is Nov. 8, and early voting is underway.
NAME: Cheri Loest
FAMILY: My husband Greg and I live near Utica. Our two sons are both attending South Dakota universities. Go Jacks and Hardrockers!
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: BS in Chemical Engineering from South Dakota Mines, Master’s Curriculum & Design from Montana State University, Professional Chemical Engineering License, and inactive South Dakota Teaching Certificate: math, chemistry, physics.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 4
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Served on both the 2016 and 2019 Road & Bridge Taskforces, the 2017 Township Taskforce and the 2020 Ambulance Taskforce. Served as past Yankton Youth Soccer Association secretary/treasurer.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/voteloest
• Why are you running?
I believe my qualifications and past experience are assets for the County Commission. My engineering experience trained me to make decisions based on success for the entire project, not just one segment. I believe in researching beyond what is presented and that a point-counterpoint discussion makes for a better decision. A great deal of my time is invested in reading laws, reviewing regulations and posing questions to a variety of folks at both the local and state level. And of course my “to do” list still has a few items on it that I would like to check off as achieved.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
The licensing process and zoning regulations for medical cannabis are already in place. The County Commission voted to allow up to 10 licenses for each area, with five dispensary, four cultivation, two manufacture, and no testing applications already approved at the county level. The initiated measure for recreational use leaves much of the regulation up to the state Legislature, thus we have no idea how much regulation our county is allowed and whether we will receive any funding to address the potential concerns that follow. The commission has already discussed how the current medical cannabis language could be used as a guide if counties are given the authority to regulate in a similar fashion as medical use.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
Agriculture is an important part of our community and comprises the largest zoned area of the county. I grew up on a family farm with cattle, sheep and hogs (both outside and confined), so I am aware of the advantages and challenges that come with both types of operations. When I took office in 2019, there was a great deal of controversy over confinement operations and how they should fit into our county. The commission passed changes that recognized smaller operators should be allowed to function with basic requirements, but that larger operators and liquid confinements should have more review of their proposed site and operational plan. One “side” did not win, and we all walked away a little skinned up.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
The same way I’ve approached infrastructure over the past four years: develop a plan and follow it through. The 2019 task force served an important role as it laid out where to invest unplanned funding should it drop from the sky. And it did in the form of the Cares and American Rescue Plan Acts. We spent about $1.2 million last year on hard surfacing, about $1.4 million in 2022 and 2023 will be similar. We have $1.5 million set aside for bridge funding. We also invested in upgrading our equipment (maintainers and trucks). None of this would be possible without those unplanned dollars. My eye is now on the federal dollars from the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and replacing a couple more Jim River bridges.
• Additional thoughts?
I have enjoyed serving our county and working with the county team members who make it all happen (and put up with my incessant questions). Even after four years, I still have many things to learn. It’s like peeling an onion. Each layer poses another question. Thank you for these past four years, and I would appreciate your support for another term.
