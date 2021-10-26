Medical Cannabis: Next Steps

The City of Yankton is advancing five applications to the state for consideration to fill the city’s two available medical cannabis dispensary slots.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, City Manager Amy Leon officially announced the names of applicants for five permits and the businesses they intend to run.
• Compassionate Care, LLC , 1917 Broadway Ave.— John Keyes;
• Genesis Farms, LLC, 2500 South Dakota Highway 50 — Justin Johnson, Troy Erickson, Marlyn Erickson;
• Green Machine, Inc., 220 Capital St. — Jeffrey Dayhuff;
• River City Cannabis, LLC, 2901 Broadway Ave. — Kerry Trimble-Woehl, Toby Woehl;
• Zaza 605, 313 Cedar St. — Thomas Nafo, Stephen Jones.
“We had a lot of interest initially but ended up with five applicants, and all five got through our application process successfully,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday. “We worked with all of the applicants, since this is new to everyone. In some cases, they had legal counsel working with us as well. So, we got their applications put together in a way which was satisfactory for the City of Yankton, according to the ordinance that the City Commission passed this summer.”
She said that the city put together a rigorous and thorough application process to vet all of the applicants.
“There’s background checks on the individuals and those that are going to be employed by those individuals,” he said. “We also require their security plan for their building. They have to show that they’re going to be located in an area that’s permissible by our licensing ordinance to have a medical cannabis dispensary. … There’s an application fee and they have a lot of building criteria to show: entrances, security and all those types of things.”
Leon said that the Community & Economic Development Department, the City Finance Office, City Attorney Ross Den Herder and the Yankton Police Department all take part in the review process at the city level.
On Tuesday, the city took a very important step with the five applications.
“The state requires that municipalities certify the applicants that have successfully gone through their local process,” Leon said. “We did that (Tuesday) and then we send the certifications on to the state along with our local ordinances so the state can understand what requirements our ordinances indicate.”
She said there is still plenty of work to be done by the applicant parties.
“The applicants have to make another application to the state of South Dakota,” she said. “That application was just posted (Monday), and that is available online. Our five applicants have to fill that out, and they have to pay the state fee, which goes to the state.”
Leon said that Yankton’s applicants need to have the state application process finished by Nov. 1.
“They put in a rule that if you passed an ordinance that was effective before Oct. 1 — which Yankton did — those applications have to be into the state by Nov. 1,” she said. “Once the deadline passes, the state will go through their review process.”
She was unsure of how long the state’s review process would last or when the state will have a final decision on which two permit applications are ultimately approved.
“Those applicants that are successful in the state review process and have paid their fee will be put into a lottery — that’s my understanding — in accordance with our ordinance, and the state will select two of those because that’s the limit we have,” she said.
The Press & Dakotan reached out to the South Dakota Department of Health to inquire about a timeline and what the state’s review process entails, but answers to these questions were not received before press time.
In the meantime, Leon said she’s happy with how smoothly the lawmaking process has gone at the city level this year with respect to medical cannabis.
“This was a situation where we were dealing with something we’ve never dealt with before and had little guidance from the state and no guidance from the federal government,” she said. “We really started out feeling like we were at a disadvantage. Early on, we contracted with a consultant who’s been through this in another state— that was really valuable to get us thinking and moving in the right direction. We acted pretty early, earlier than a lot of communities, and we thought really hard about the manner in which we should provide these licenses. We decided instead of moving through zoning and that cumbersome process, we decided to go with a licensing ordinance.”
She credited the work that city officials have put into the process.
“We have about six or eight of us who were involved in this process from across different disciplines, and I’m just really appreciative of the work they did,” she said. “I think that’s why we have other cities from all over the state calling us asking for copies of what we did, how we did it and how we accomplished it.”
Leon said this experience also builds a solid base should the state eventually move forward with legalizing recreational cannabis.
In the meantime, she said that the process could evolve as needed in the future.
“We’re all still learning,” she said. “It may not end up being perfect. We may have to make changes in the future. We appreciate our licensees being patient with us and, again, I think our team really needs to be recognized for getting out ahead of this early and not waiting for the state or for somebody else how we should be doing it.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.