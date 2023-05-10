• Sheila Reichert, 39, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for forgery and petty theft/1st degree.
• Jason Frazier, 41, was arrested Tuesday for littering from motor vehicle prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Brown, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelly Cole, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlicensed driver.
• Nicole Munoz, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.