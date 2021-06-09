The Huether Family Aquatics Center has expanded its Saturday and Sunday Adult Hours for those 18 years of age or older to 8-11 a.m.
Water walking against or with the current in the lazy river is very popular at the facility and to help accommodate users the hours have been expanded. Lap swimming in the adventure pool also occurs during this time.
If you are interested in water walking and to see what all the excitement is about, come to the facility during the weekend hours of 8-11 a.m. or during the week when the hours are 6-11 a.m. An individual season pass or an individual daily pass is required.
To purchase an aquatics center season pass online, or for more information about The Huether Family Aquatics Center, visit the facility’s webpage, www.yanktonaquatics.com, or call 668-5262.
