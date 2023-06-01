MADISON — The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) has distributed applications to its new Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway program to thousands of para-educators (paras) in all accredited school districts across the state.
According to the DOE, the program intends to “take already successful educators — para-educators — and help them pursue certification to become fully accredited teachers.”
Through the support of the Board of Regents, Dakota State University will offer the necessary coursework for elementary education and special education, culminating in a student-teacher experience in the para’s home district. Northern State University will provide the coursework for secondary education.
All coursework will be offered virtually, so the participants can continue working as a para while enrolled. This is an important aspect of all apprenticeship programs.
The Department of Education will provide oversight and funding, and the Department of Labor will contribute funding to keep any costs to the apprentice teachers low. Offering the program at a very low cost to the participants is an essential aspect of the program to remove as many barriers as possible.
The South Dakota Teacher Placement Center Data shows 545 teacher openings in South Dakota are either unfilled or needed for next year. Over 175 of these positions are in special education or elementary education.
