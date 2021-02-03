BOW VALLEY, Neb. — In her principal’s office, Sonya Schroeder finds Jesus always watching over her.
The Lord isn’t present in just the spiritual sense. A statue of Jesus Christ stands just above her head, a reminder of the Christian foundation for East and West Catholic School in Bow Valley.
Schroeder has spent nearly her entire life in the Cedar County Catholic schools as a student, teacher and now a principal who also team teaches.
“I have taught for 22 years. I was at St. Rose in Crofton for a year, and I’ve been here (in Bow Valley) ever since,” she said. “This is my second year of administration, but I still teach fifth and sixth graders. I love it every day.”
However, this year marked a historic change. Last August, West Catholic in Fordyce and East Catholic in Bow Valley merged into one school. All students now attend pre-kindergarten through sixth grade in Bow Valley.
The staff and students are currently celebrating Catholic Schools Week. They are sharing their faith through Mass and other religious activities along with academic and social events.
PRAYING FOR GUIDANCE
East Catholic and West Catholic have served generations of families and have shared a principal and music teacher. However, declining enrollments raised the question of whether to continue operating separate schools.
“West Catholic had a small number of students, and their parents were concerned about whether their children were getting what they needed socially,” Schroeder said.
The Rev. James Keiter, pastor serving the schools, held similar concerns about the students’ social formation.
“Academically, both schools were doing a great job, and finances were the last of my worries,” he told the “Catholic Voice” of the Omaha Archdiocese.
In August 2019, Keiter began daily prayer on whether merging the schools “was Father Jim’s idea or God’s will.”
He started his prayer with the request: “Lord, if you want the schools to come together, You’ll have to start it.”
The Lord answered his prayers.
In February 2020, Keiter received questions from some parents on whether maintaining two separate schools was the best use of God’s resources, he told the Catholic Voice. Within three weeks, the parish councils, school boards and finance committees voted unanimously for a merger.
Keiter called a town hall meeting attended by more than 75% of the parents. In the end, the two schools formed East and West Catholic with the single school in Bow Valley. The merger has brought together 69 students under one roof, strengthening Catholic education in the area.
The school merger became much easier because parents initiated the question and subsequent action, Schroeder said. In turn, parents and students responded well to the change, she said.
“Father Keiter had been praying for some time, and this was an answer to his prayers,” she said. “You now have more kids in one school and the benefits that go with it. Very quickly, we had a lot of support and not much backlash.”
A merger isn’t new to the area, Schroeder said. In recent years, seven formerly individual faith communities became All Saints and Holy Family parishes. Keiter and the Rev. An Duy Phan serve as the respective pastor and associate pastor for the two parishes, along with St. Rose in Crofton.
With all students now in Bow Valley, the question remained on what to do with the vacant Fordyce schoolhouse, Schroeder said.
“There had been talk of opening a daycare and pre-school (in the Fordyce building), but they didn’t see it as the way to go,” she said. “Then they decided to move the parish offices into the school, which gave them more room.”
The Bow Valley school features a sign with the East and West Catholic name. One remnant of the past remains, as students are allowed this year to wear shirts or sweatshirts with their old school’s name. Starting next year, all of that clothing will sport the East and West Catholic name.
MAKING CHANGES
Because of COVID, this year’s Catholic Schools Week schedule was modified to reflect the greater precautions. However, the week again contains a combination of religious, academic and fun activities. The events included making student T-shirts, book talks and read-ins, outreach projects, a faith carnival, family fun day, sledding and a movie.
The week concludes Sunday with the East and West Catholic pancake and sausage breakfast at Sacred Heart Hall in Wynot. As a COVID safety precaution, the meal will be served carry-out only.
The school also uses COVID precautions, Schroeder said. She noted the excellent working relationship with the Nebraska state health department.
“We were closed last spring but have been offering in-person instruction this entire school year,” she said. “We have had students who quarantined, but they used Zoom when they weren’t in the classroom.”
Last week, the school received two surprise visitors — teachers Callie Sokol and McKae Sudbeck.
Sokol, a Mount Marty University graduate, taught two years at West Catholic before returning to her hometown of Columbus, Nebraska. She currently teaches at St. Anthony School in Columbus. She used her day off to visit her former students and colleagues in Bow Valley.
“I wanted to come back and see what the students are doing,” she said. “It was tough adjusting last year because we didn’t have classes during the spring (because of COVID) and didn’t have closure. You would drive by your students’ houses, but you wouldn’t see them again in school.”
Fond memories remain from West Catholic, Sokol said. “There is a family aspect (to the school) that every teacher knows. When I was driving up here from Columbus and saw the turnoff to Fordyce, I wanted to take that road and visit the town again,” she said.
Sokol enjoyed her return visit.
“You see how much (the students) have grown. They’re taller, and they have changed in their personalities,” she said. “I’m humbled to see what they are learning and to have had the opportunity to teach here.”
Sudbeck and Schroeder team teach fifth and sixth grades at East-West Catholic. Sudbeck has been recuperating from surgery and wanted to visit the students rather than wait for her return to the classroom.
During Sokol’s visit, she and Amber Davies shared memories of teaching together at West Catholic. Davies currently team teaches pre-kindergarten through fourth grade at East and West Catholic.
The two women recalled sharing a faith atmosphere with their students filled with prayer, talking about God and exploring the Christian faith. The days were also filled with fun times for students, including scavenger hunts.
LOOKING AHEAD
Looking to the future, Schroeder noted the merger has brought new opportunities at East and West Catholic School. A former computer lab, no longer needed because students use laptops and iPads, has been converted into another classroom. A former West Catholic teacher has joined the staff and now uses the additional space.
In addition, the consolidated school has ramped up its commitment to blended learning, Schroeder said. Rather than three grades to a classroom, East and West Catholic operates with two classes per room, she said.
The current staff comes from both of the formerly separate schools. They now used BlendEd, a team-teaching approach using both online and face-to-face learning experiences.
“In 2017, we dipped our toes into blended learning. We’ve come a long way since then and are seeing some differences with it,” Schroeder said. “We look at the students’ academic levels and use the blended learning for reading, math and language. We have the extra technology to do it, and we make use of the extra space.”
Families have supported the change, Schroeder said. “The parents like it and we meet the needs of every single child,” she added.
The Catholic schools’ success can be largely attributed to support not only from parents but also from others, Schroeder said.
“People are so committed to the schools, and families are so willing to help,” she said. “They’ll do anything we ask of them, and they are willing to get the job done.”
Because of what Catholic schools offer their students, Schroeder looks for the support to continue for years to come.
“The parents have a deep understanding that we are truly developing their kids not just academically for the life here but also spiritually (for eternity),” she said.
