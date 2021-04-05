From April 4-10, the Yankton Community Library will be celebrating National Library Week with a variety of fun and educational activities.
Think you know everything about libraries? Test your knowledge with library trivia! YCL will be hosting an online Kahoot! trivia game that can be accessed through the YCL Facebook and website. From April 5-11, take the quiz and see if you are a library expert.
The library has so many resources to offer. Stop by the south hallway to add to our bulletin board and let the staff know what your favorite thing is about the library.
Throughout the week, the library will be highlighting different resources for patrons. Do you know about self-checkout? How about some of our online databases? These informational videos will be posted on the library’s Facebook, YouTube and website. Learn more about what the library can offer.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.