During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is set to consider a 2022 bridge inspection resolution and a grant application for a 2022 Department of Transportation study.
The board will also consider several plats and a rezoning request, and hear reports from the Director of Equalization and Register of Deeds.
The agenda also calls for executive sessions regarding litigation, a personnel issue and poor relief.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
