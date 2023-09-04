INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 2:03 p.m. Friday of two males who were making inappropriate comments to females on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 3:43 p.m. Friday of a theft on Mulberry Street. A male’s Air Pods were stolen at a school and were pinging in Nebraska.
• Police received a report at 4:10 p.m. Friday on an assault on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:54 p.m. Friday of a missing child at the Gavin’s Point Recreational Area. The child was subsequently located.
• Police received a report at 10:04 p.m. Friday of a theft on E. 17th Street. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen more than a year ago.
• Police received a report at 7:34 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 11:57 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Northern Avenue.
• Police received a request for assistance at 12:57 p.m. Saturday with an issue at the jail.
• Police received a report at 4:27 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Burleigh Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:31 p.m. Saturday of an issue at the jail.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:59 p.m. Saturday of a theft on W. 31st Street and Timberland Drive, Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:35 a.m. Sunday of a fire near Highway 50 and 451st Avenue, Gayville.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:22 a.m. of an issue in the jail.
• Police received a report at 11:13 a.m. Sunday of a theft on E. 19th Street.
• Police received a report at 7:03 p.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on National Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:04 p.m. Sunday of a fight near Highway 52 and Toe Road, Yankton.
• Police received a report at 12:29 a.m. Monday of possible domestic violence on E. 12th Street.
• Police received a report at 9:07 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle on Douglas Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
