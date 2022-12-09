100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 10, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 10, 1947
• A basketball comedy in four quarters was witnessed by a capacity crowd here last night as the stars, the Harlem Globetrotters, played amazing basketball, did funny stunts and in general kept the huge crowd well amused and still managed to down the Yankton College Greyhounds 51 to 39 in the first performance of the season for the Gold and Black quintet.
• Tyndall Brownie Scouts are a busy group of girls, who recently completed a project, which was to gather old Christmas cards to be sent to an orphanage at Council Bluffs, Iowa.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, December 10, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 10, 1997
• A farmer’s request to build a 3,700-hog operation northwest of Wakonda was tabled Monday night by the Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission after several people protested during a public hearing. Daryl and Teri Madsen want to build three 1,100-hog barns and resume using an empty 400-hog barn at their farm between Wakonda and Irene. But neighbors and people from as far away as Vermillion raised questions about the smell, property values and impact to water supplies.
• A partnership with four international companies will provide the University of South Dakota with more than $1.5 million in business software and computer equipment to run it. USD’s partnership is with SAP AG of Waldorf, Germany; The Consulting Alliance of Sioux Falls; Inacom of Omaha, Neb.; and KPMG Peat Marwick of New York.
