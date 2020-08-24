100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 25, 1920
• The work of grading on Lincoln avenue in Mission Hill has been completed and a line of three blocks of cement walk has been completed along it.
• Miss Hazel E. Smith, until recently employed by the Gurney Nursery company as a bookkeeper, is thought by many to be the first woman to ever swim the Missouri river in this section of the county. This event took place recently while Miss Smith was visiting at the home of Miss Hazel Lytle, a friend who lives across the river from Yankton. She was challenged by a young farm hand to swim the river against the current. Fighting against the current and in the face of a strong wind the swim was made in thirty-five minutes.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 25, 1945
• Five farmers, who will represent their respective states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska in competition for the honor of being chosen “Typical Midwest Farmer of 1945” at the third annual Midwest Farmer Day here on September 3, were announced here today by WNAX, which sponsors the agricultural festival and farmer contest.
• Farmers of the Yankton area are availing themselves of a recently enacted Federal Crop Insurance program which would provide protection against any hazard on next year’s wheat crop.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 25, 1970
• Don Munson, CPA, will be the general chairman of the United Fund drive in Yankton this fall, it is announced by Rawleigh Brennick, president of the United Fund of Greater Yankton. Munson has been a Yankton resident since April 1965, and was chairman of the institutions and organizations division of the United Fund drive in 1968.
• When traffic resumes on the upper deck of the Yankton bridge, with traffic going both ways, as is planned for Wednesday morning, stop signs will be placed at the north and south sides of the intersection at Second and Walnut Sts. and Second St. will be a through street.
25 Years Ago
Friday, August 25, 1995
• High water levels spilled over onto the beaches along Lewis & Clark Lake Thursday as the lake level reaches 1209.3. The problem was aggravated by high wind gusts throughout the day, but didn’t slow down many beach goers who insisted on having fun.
• Yankton firefighters responded to an 11:20 a.m. call at Future Look Styling Salon, 1011 Broadway Thursday. Approximately $10,000 damage was reported, mostly from heat and smoke.
