VERMILLION — Law students, legal professionals, and others interested in better understanding trauma-informed approaches in legal proceedings will have the opportunity to learn from local and national experts on the subject this month.

The second annual Legal Workshop, presented by South Dakota Unified Judicial System, University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, and Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment will take place on March 28 at the Muenster University Center in Vermillion. The focus of this year’s workshop is “Trauma-Informed Approaches to Working with Clients.”

