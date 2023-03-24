VERMILLION — Law students, legal professionals, and others interested in better understanding trauma-informed approaches in legal proceedings will have the opportunity to learn from local and national experts on the subject this month.
The second annual Legal Workshop, presented by South Dakota Unified Judicial System, University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, and Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment will take place on March 28 at the Muenster University Center in Vermillion. The focus of this year’s workshop is “Trauma-Informed Approaches to Working with Clients.”
The workshop will begin with remarks from South Dakota Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. The morning session is titled “Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences: An Introduction to Trauma-Informed Courts” and will be presented by Cassie Nagel with Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.
The keynote for the workshop, Olga Trujillo, is an author and internationally renowned speaker who has devoted her career to helping others better understand the impact of trauma on survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. Her workshop keynote is titled “Responsive and Trauma-Informed Legal Services.”
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m., includes light breakfast and lunch, and will complete by 3 p.m. Registration is required for this free workshop and can be done at: https://sdcpcm.com/legalworkshop/
