Challengers Take Aim At GOP Goliaths

Republicans Steve Haugaard and Taffy Howard serve together in the South Dakota Legislature, but they also share another interest: shaking up government as they seek new offices.
Howard, a Rapid City small business owner, is challenging incumbent Dusty Johnson in the Republican primary for a two-year term as South Dakota’s lone U.S. House member.
Haugaard, a Sioux Falls lawyer, is running against incumbent Kristi Noem in the GOP primary for a four-year term as governor.
The campaign trail led Howard and Haugaard to Yankton, where they appeared Saturday at the American Patriots Convention. They touted their conservative credentials and principles that they believe aren’t being reflected in the current leadership.
Afterwards, they sat down separately with the Press & Dakotan. They spoke about their plans to bring a new type of leadership to the respective offices.
Haugaard said he didn’t intend to seek the governor’s seat but finds it necessary for the good of the state and nation.
“I care about the longtime survival of our country and South Dakota,” he said. “We have people who could lead the nation but choose to stand by and continue the status quo. It will lead to the demise of our country if someone isn’t willing to stand up with the political will to make a difference.”
Howard also said she had no intention of running for Congress but has found it necessary to carry out the policies she believes are necessary.
“Going to D.C. was never on my bucket list,” she said. “It’s a cesspool there, but somebody has to stand up for our nation. Our country is worth fighting for.”
Howard believes she reflects South Dakotans’ values.
“I believe we need someone who will serve in D.C. and actually represent our values and our principles. A lot of people across the state encouraged me to run,” she said. “The people of this state are very conservative and believe in limited government. I also believe in a strong military and securing our borders.”
HAUGAARD
As governor, Haugaard said, he would change the power structure in Pierre for more balanced branches of government.
Over the decades, the executive branch has gained authority while the legislative body has steadily lost power, he said. He pointed to the Legislature’s short session, no staffs for legislators and the limited resources for the Legislative Research Council (LRC).
Haugaard would continue serving as a strong governor but also seek to restore a strong Legislature, with the two branches working together.
He also believes many areas are overlooked in Pierre, with issues needing attention in every aspect of state government.
“Significant changes need to take place in every one of our agencies,” he said. “Right now, people serving in those agencies don’t feel at liberty to do the things they know should happen in their agencies.”
He called for a comprehensive look at the state’s tax structure. He also called for changes in the way state aid to education has been approached.
“There is no reason why every year we review the funding for public education,” he said. “That should be figured out by this point, but we struggle every year.”
Haugaard supports a review of state budget priorities and a shifting of funds to match those priorities. He supports the effort to raise teacher pay, but he also believes in more financial support for law enforcement, health care and other community services.
“We need a plan for the future,” he said. “I respect all those areas and will give them the weight they deserve.”
While Noem holds a huge war chest of campaign funds, Haugaard said a candidate can’t realistically spend more than $1 million on a campaign in South Dakota. He is working to collect more donations for his race.
Haugaard said he holds a solid voting record, and he believes he would win a face-to-face debate with the governor.
“I would love to debate her,” he said. “I would love to stand on stage and talk about the specific issues.”
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Noem for governor, but Haugaard doesn’t believe that will sway the race.
“As far as President Trump’s endorsement, nobody from his office called me. He doesn’t have anything to compare (against Noem),” Haugaard said.
In terms of the state’s budget and economy, Haugaard said South Dakota relies heavily on federal aid.
“We talk about balancing the state budget, but it’s really been balanced on the backs of taxpayers from across the nation,” he said. “We’ve been the higher recipient of federal aid during the pandemic. We’ve received 8.3 times as much as the average year. We have tens of billions of dollars that will be paid by our grandchildren, if we survive that long as a nation.”
HOWARD
Howard said she strongly supports securing the nation’s southern border by building the proposed wall. She also supports the “remain in Mexico” policy for illegal immigrants seeking to enter the United States.
“We don’t need illegal immigration for the labor supply. We have the workers — just look at our unemployment numbers. We have the workers right now,” she said. “But during the past two years of the pandemic, we started to see such an influx of federal dollars. With the government benefits, we have a lot of people who don’t want to work and have chosen not to at this point in time. We don’t want illegal immigrants coming here and taking jobs from what could be Americans holding those jobs.”
In terms of the pandemic, Howard said she isn’t anti-vaccination, but she strongly opposes vaccine mandates.
“I believe you are in charge of your own health, and it has to be between you and your doctor, not something the government has forced,” she said.
“I am not vaccinated, which was my choice, and I have had COVID. I believe in natural immunity. Until this pandemic, natural immunity was the way to beat any viral pandemic. Now this has come along, and the world has turned upside down (on that thinking).”
In terms of Social Security, Howard said she wants to keep the program for current recipients but make long-term changes.
“I’m not for dismantling Social Security, but I think for my kids who are just starting out in their careers, we need to make some serious changes for them, and they’re OK with that,” she said.
“They need more freedom over their future of what their retirement looks like. With Social Security, we’ve made promises that we need to fulfill. Any changes we make need to start with the younger generation just starting their careers and their first jobs.”
On foreign affairs, Howard doesn’t believe in nation building or global intervention.
“I’m not an isolationist, but I believe in America First. We have so many issues here at home that we need to take care of,” she said. “I do believe in supporting our allies, and we have to secure our borders. We need to be there for our allies, and we expect them to be there for us.”
Howard plans to make appearances, especially in the eastern half of the state, to familiarize voters with her and her message.
“I’ll keep knocking on doors and telling people what I stand for,” she said. “I have people who are fired up when they hear what I say. We really need to change and do something different than what we have in the past.”
