Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Steven Dvoracek, 64, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
• Krista Fulghum, 37, Granite Falls, Minn., was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Mutchler, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; tampering with a motor vehicle; violation of a protection order (misdemeanor); simple assault (against a law enforcement officer); and resisting arrest.
• Brian Elle, 52, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less); a Drug-Free Zone violation; keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony).
• Tyler Lee Sr., 30, Volin, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Andrew Johnson, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Coatney, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
