LINCOLN, Neb. — The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes the month of November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The purpose of this month is to spread awareness about the disease and information about prevention, support networks, and educational resources for caretakers.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, chronic medical condition that affects approximately 6.5 million people in the United States. It involves parts of the brain that control memory, decision-making, language, and mood.

