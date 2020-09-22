Entities Explore Proposal To Consolidate

Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce currently operate under one roof.
In the near future, they may also operate under one name.
An exploratory process has recently been launched to see whether it may be in the best interests of both entities to operate as a single entity.
“The boards of directors of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and Yankton Area Progressive Growth have decided to explore what the potential benefits could be if there was one combined organization rather than us continuing to work independently as two organizations,” YAPG CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan.
The organizations are now partnering with Fresh Produce — a Sioux Falls-based marketing, branding and consulting firm — to distribute a survey to the public as well as investors and members of both organizations.
“There’s a number of questions asking what you know about our organizations, what we do best,’ when you think about the community at large, what are things you think about?’” Wenande said. “We’re taking a look at not just members and investors and their opinions, but (also) the community at large because we know that we are organizations whose missions are to create economic development and opportunities for the businesses within the community.”
She said Fresh Produce will also conduct several one-on-one surveys in the coming weeks before compiling results, which will likely be released in November.
Wenande said, for the exploratory process, the boards for each entity are using the opportunity to explore whether services can be more efficiently rendered as a single entity.
“We currently have a lot of great services and programs from both organizations, but would there be ways that we could better serve the community and have some flexibility to do things a little bit differently?’” she said. “That’s where they talked about becoming one organization from the efficiency standpoint, financial stability standpoint, growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.”
One example of the concept exists just down the road from Yankton.
“Vermillion, for a number of years, has been under the same type of structure,” Wenande said. “The VCDC (Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company) has existed under one umbrella organization.”
She said outreach has been done with VCDC CEO Nate Welch about the pros and cons of such an arrangement.
“He said it’s really a uniting feature for the community because then they feel like they’re able to support all development that happens within the community, and those resources aren’t stretched between multiple organizations,” she said.
For now, the idea is in the early exploratory phase in Yankton and Wenande said there isn’t a set timeline for any decision making.
“We are working as fast or as slow as the boards of directors choose to move through this process,” she said. “Both boards, at any point, can say, ‘Yep, we want to continue to move forward,’ or ‘We have enough information and we can stop the exploration process. We don’t feel this is going to be the best move for us.’”
———
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7T6S7Z3.
