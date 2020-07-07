PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. (CT). Due to the current public health concerns with COVID-19, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. In-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Department of Transportation;
• South Dakota Board of Barber Examiners (Department of Labor and Regulation);
• South Dakota Board of Dentistry (Department of Health);
• South Dakota Cosmetology Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation); and
Those wishing to testify must register by July 10, 2020, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
