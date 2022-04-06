PIERRE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo in all South Dakota counties.
Earlier this year, EPA issued a seven-year registration that prohibited the use of these products in eight South Dakota counties because of potential impacts to the endangered American Burying Beetle. After considering additional studies and stakeholder input, EPA announced these products will likely not jeopardize the American Burying Beetle due to label requirements in place to mitigate spray drift and pesticide runoff.
“We appreciate EPA’s commitment to making science-based regulatory decisions,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Our producers need regulatory certainty and access to these proven products to run their operations successfully”
Enlist One and Enlist Duo are herbicides used to control weeds on genetically modified corn and soybeans.
To learn more about Enlist products, read EPA’s Q&A. To view registration documents, go to docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2021-0957.
