A Quiet Force

When Dean Specht arrived on campus, he immediately realized the challenges he faced in starting men’s athletics at then-Mount Marty College in 1969.
The Catholic school in Yankton, formerly an all-women’s institution, had just started admitting men — six enrolled that first year.
“Sister Evangeline Anderson was president of the college at that time, and she brought Dad on board as part of making the school co-ed,” said Mike Specht about his father.
Dean Specht soon realized he needed to change an entire culture, his son said.
“The biggest sporting event at Mount Marty was the powder puff football game for the girls,” Mike said. “The freshmen and juniors played against the sophomores and seniors.”
But like all areas of his life, Dean tackled the challenge with quiet yet firm determination. He remained at “the Mount” for 36 years, retiring in 2005. During that span, he went from athletic director to dean of students and eventually to vice president for student life.
Through the years, the Lancers gained a national profile for the academics, arts and athletics while remaining true to the college’s Benedictine tradition. Dean played a major role, even as he avoided public attention for himself.
In recent months, Dean faced major health challenges but handled it with grace, according to his sons. He died June 15 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton at age 83.
Dean and Judy Specht were married 61 years and continued to reside in Yankton after Dean’s retirement and raised four sons. Dan, Chris and Mike spoke Friday about their father during a Press & Dakotan interview, with Pat unable to attend.
Dean grew up in Coleridge, Nebraska, graduating from Coleridge High School in 1957. He was selected All-State running back in football and also competed in basketball and track. He was named the “All-School Athlete” during his senior year and went on to play football at Wayne State College in northeast Nebraska.
Dean met his future wife, Judy Cox of Oto, Iowa, during an English class in college.
“He sat in the back of the room,” Chris said. “He knew he needed help, and somehow he sweet-talked her into helping him with his English assignments.”
The connection led to marriage, with the couple graduating in 1961.
At the start of his career, Dean taught and coached for two years at Tilden and six years at Hartington Cedar Catholic, both in northeast Nebraska. During summers, he worked on earning his master’s degree.
“Getting his master’s was key to him getting the Mount Marty job,” Mike said. “He switched from (high school) teaching and coaching into (college) administration.”
Chris noted his father’s lifetime of service at the college and to the nuns at Sacred Heart Monastery, who sponsor the school. “He was very loyal and respectful to the Benedictine Sisters and Mount Marty. In turn, they were very loyal to him,” the son said.
A LIFELONG BOND
Dean’s arrival at Mount Marty would bring him into contact with Chuck Iverson, who grew up near Vermillion and starred in basketball at the University of South Dakota.
After graduation, Iverson was coaching and serving as athletic director at Redfield High School in the northeast part of South Dakota. He received an announcement of an opening for a women’s basketball coach at Mount Marty.
Not giving it a second thought, Iverson passed the notice along to his girls’ basketball coach. However, the announcement would return to his attention, connect him to Specht and change his life.
“I was talking to Doug Martin, who used to coach at Mount Marty. I was Doug’s assistant at USD, and we were good friends forever. Doug always talked so gratefully about working at Mount Marty,” Iverson said.
“I told Doug about the Mount Marty letter and how I was giving it to my coach. When we talked a few days later, Doug asked who got the Mount Marty job. I said I hadn’t heard, and Doug asked if I was interested and if he could make a call (on my behalf.)”
Intrigued at the question, Iverson was stunned to receive a call the next day from Specht, who invited him to come down to Yankton and look at the job. Martin had spoken so highly of Specht that Iverson decided to make the trek.
The “meeting at the Mount” clinched the deal for both men.
“I got such a good impression about Dean. He left me feeling good about everything when I talked to him,” Iverson said. “He was a quiet guy, but he was very articulate and intelligent. He just seemed like a good guy to work for.”
With Specht transitioning into administration, he offered Iverson both the coaching and athletic director positions. Iverson took the job, based on Martin’s recommendation about Mount Marty and his own positive feelings about Specht and the college.
“When I started working down there, my impressions were all spot on. If not for (Specht’s) mentorship and leadership, I don’t think I would have been a coach and AD at Mount Marty for very long. I would have found some other place to go,” Iverson said.
“But this was a good place with good people, and Dean was a mentor to me. I really wanted to the kind of person and a leader like Dean. Under his leadership, people knew what they were supposed to do and where they were supposed to be. I saw how they supported each other and reacted in certain situations. Dean led by example, and I tried to emulate it. I thought that was about as good as it gets.”
Mount Marty only had four sports at the time, but the challenge came in getting the programs up and running, Iverson said. Those tasks included budgets, uniforms, recruiting and travel.
During the early years, the college added and subtracted sports, Iverson said. In addition, the Lancers played an independent schedule as the college sought a conference affiliation.
“At a school Mount Marty’s size, you get young coaches, so you have to show them the ropes all the way around and mentor them,” he said. “For a young guy like Dean, who wasn’t long out of college, it was quite a challenge. But I think he had the perfect temperament and knowledge base. He had everything needed to make it work at Mount Marty.”
When it came to getting his own firm footing, Iverson looked no further than Specht.
“I considered Dean a friend as well as my boss. I felt like we could talk about anything and we would eat dinner together,” Iverson said. “I had never seen him mad or angry. He always stayed calm. If something was wrong, he never made it uncomfortable for those around him. I can’t say enough about Dean, the good person he was and the impact he had during my tenure.”
FAITH AND FAMILY
The Spechts lived a strong Catholic faith in their daily lives, which they passed along to their sons, Dan said.
“Dad led a Christ-like life. He remained positive. He never gossiped or put people down,” he added.
Specht showed those attributes in all areas of his life, according to his sons. Dean and Judy provided a good, loving home in how they raised their family. They taught financial responsibility, gathering monthly at the kitchen table with a binder as they paid bills and drew up their budget.
The Spechts passed those life lessons along to their sons, Mike said.
“We got the right things from our dad,” he said. “Some dads give money and cars and try and be a dad through materialistic ways. Even if Mom and Dad were able to buy those things, they wouldn’t have done it. They gave us the example of being good parents, good mentors and good faith leaders.”
However, life wasn’t without drama, as the boys loved wrestling around the house and later competed in the sport. The sons admitted breaking more than a few items around the house.
“Our mom’s popular quote was, ‘We can’t have anything nice,’” one of the sons said.
Dean Specht reached out to the community, joining with other men to form the Little League baseball program in Yankton. He believed in the importance of athletics and other extracurricular activities in molding character.
The Spechts attended their sons’ activities, never missing an event either home and away, Mike said. “He was always there to love and support you. He never complained or criticized and ‘coached’ on the sidelines or at home,” he said.
However, the Spechts also didn’t go against the teacher or coach, the sons added.
Dean also made sure that other young people had opportunities to participate. “I can remember at least one time where a kid didn’t have the family support, so Dad picked him up and made sure he got to the field for a baseball game,” Chris said.
Dean was a member of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Board, Knights of Columbus, Yankton Park and Recreation Board, Quarterback Club, Optimist Club, MMC Lancer Club, MMC Lancer Hall of Fame Committee and Yankton Little League Baseball program.
The Specht sons said they viewed their father as a servant leader. Following that example, two sons held elected office in Yankton, Dan on City Commission and Chris on school board.
ENCOURAGING OTHERS
At Mount Marty, Dean Specht encouraged the same servant leadership and community involvement, Iverson said. When Yankton College closed in December 1984, Specht extended a warm invitation for the former rivals to become part of the Mount Marty community.
“Dean understood how difficult Yankton College’s closing was for them, but he now wanted them to be our fans,” Iverson said. “Mount Marty isn’t Yankton College, but it’s Yankton’s college, and Dean wanted their alumni and supporters to be very included and part of our family.”
Dean Specht didn’t yell or scream when things went wrong, Iverson said. Instead, he drew on his Christian faith and his calm demeanor.
“Dean was very good at showing how important his faith was to him. It didn’t matter if you were Catholic or not, he encouraged other’s faith all the time and wanted people to be able to express it,” Iverson said.
“He held high expectations and really led by example. He didn’t say a lot, but when he did say something, you better listen because it was important,” Iverson said. “He got to the point and didn’t waste words. When he said something, there was good reason for it.”
Iverson considered Specht not only a boss but also a good friend. “You could talk to him about anything. I was fortunate, after Dean retired, that he still served with the Lancer Club and on our Hall of Fame committee,” he added.
SHOWING GRACE
Dean Specht provided his most powerful example during the final days of his life, his sons said.
“He showed how to handle tough situations the right way, how to handle adversity. And that lesson has always stuck with me,” Mike said. “We also learned about the importance of family. When Dad went into Majestic Bluffs, Mom visited him twice a day, seven days a week. Chris and Dan (who live in Yankton) were regulars up there as well.”
Dean Specht commanded such respect that you knew what was expected and didn’t want to disappoint him, Dan said. Dean and Judy also showed great humbleness, always waiting to be the last in line or to eat in order that others would be taken care of, he added.
“He was motived by relationships, not money, fame or accolades,” Dan said. “He also understood that others were dealing with their own cross, that you don’t know what they’re dealing with.”
In his dying moments, Dean showed his true spirit, Chris said.
“He handled it with such grace. He didn’t fight it or make it about him,” Chris said. “He wanted to do what was best for Mom as his disease progressed. When the time came, he gave up his car keys and credit cards because he knew it was the right thing to do.”
Those lessons will live on even after Dean’s death, Chris said.
“He was a very loving and supportive parent,” the son said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better dad.”
