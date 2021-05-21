Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent #12 Yankton will hold its monthly scratch at 7:30 p.m. May 26 at VFW Post 791, 209 Cedar St.
The Cootie chislic feed has been changed to Thursday, May 27, from 5-7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to hospitalized veterans.
