100 Years Ago
Friday, February 17, 1922
• At 2 o’clock this afternoon 26 men had enlisted in the First Battalion Headquarters Company of the 147th Field Artillery, and there was every prospect that the required quota of 50 would be soon secured. Wm. Dunn, who is acting as recruiting sergeant, was the first man to sign up. Charles Gurney was second, Joe Stransky third, and Gilbert O. Warden fourth.
• Preparations were being made at the Meridian Highway bridge site today to move the derrick now at the site of Pier 6 across on the ice to the South Dakota shore, in order to have it high and dry when the river break-up comes.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 17, 1947
• Irene High School attempted to make its rounds again Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks of enforced rest. The entire route could not be covered as some roads are still not open.
• An illness of about a month was terminated Saturday in the death of Mrs. Anna Nieland, Yankton County pioneer woman, who passed away at Sacred Heart hospital where she had been under treatment for diabetes. Mrs. Nieland would have been 79 in March. The deceased was born in Denmark, the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jorgen Madsen who came to Yankton county among the earliest pioneer and homesteaded north of Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 17, 1972
• The Clay County Historical Society has received a secretary desk originally owned by Col. John L. Jolley, a prominent early citizen instrumental in the development of Clay County and Vermillion. The desk was left to the society from the Jolley estate by the late Mae Jolley of Vermillion.
• Dr. D.A. Crossley Jr. of the University of Georgia, was scheduled to address biology students at three seminars at the University of South Dakota, Thursday and Friday. Dr. Crossley’s visit is sponsored by the Academic Year Institute and the Phi Sigma Chapter at the University of South Dakota and the American Institute of Biological Sciences.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 17, 1997
• The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team won its first-ever Eastern South Dakota Conference championship Saturday, taking down Watertown 15-13, 12-15, 15-10 in the title game of the ESD Tournament.
• Very soon the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Gavins Point Dam Unit, will complete shutdown of the Unit 3 turbine, in preparation for approximately a month’s worth of regular maintenance and repairs. Unit 3 is the last turbine to be taken offline this year, with the first two already receiving their annual retoolings in December and January.
