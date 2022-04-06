Wagner Armory Set For Renovations

WAGNER — The Wagner Readiness Center is receiving a $4 million expansion and upgrade for better meeting its modern military mission.
The Wagner Readiness Center, also known as the armory, was built in 1963, according to LTC Tony Deiss with the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG).
“The Wagner renovation is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2024,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “At this time, we won’t have a more precise date for start/completion until the design and bids are complete.”
The $4 million figure includes design and construction budget estimates. The project costs are covered by a $3 million federal appropriation and a $1 million state match.
The South Dakota Legislature approved SB 48, which addressed the project, during the 2022 session, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed the bill. The bill’s emergency clause means the funds become available immediately, allowing the project to move forward faster.
“Our South Dakota National Guard is the best in the country for our readiness capabilities, and these facility enhancements will further improve on those capabilities,” Noem said. “Our men and women in uniform deserve the very best, and we will continue to support them with our thanks, our prayers and with the resources they need to be successful.”
The SDNG project will benefit not only the unit but also the school and community, Deiss said.
“The redesign and renovation of the Wager Readiness Center will improve training and preparedness for soldiers of the SDNG’s 155th Engineer Company,” he said. “The 155th operates in a joint use facility, sharing space with the City of Wagner and the Wagner School District.”
The facility currently contains 18,331 square feet but needs more space to perform its mission, Deiss said.
“Currently, the Wagner Readiness Center is short 8,949 square feet of the space authorized for the administration and training of the soldiers stationed in Wagner,” he said. “The new addition will significantly reduce the shortfall of administrative, classroom, latrine and shower space available to the soldiers training in Wagner.”
The project also includes fire protection improvements. In addition, plans call for upgrades to the computer wiring throughout the building. Those improvements will support the network requirements of the various systems used to train the soldiers stationed at the facility.
Also, additional paved off-street parking will be provided, benefitting both the soldiers and the community members utilizing the facility.
The expanded building space will provide the South Dakota Army National Guard additional flexibility in stationing units in the future.
Currently, Wagner is home to the headquarters of the 155th Engineer Company with about 100 soldiers. The 155th provides vertical and horizontal construction and engineer support with carpenter, masonry, electricians, plumbers, heavy equipment operators and other specialties.
During the past two decades, the Wagner unit has performed combat duty in the Global War On Terror (GWOT), Deiss said.
“Since 9/11, the unit has mobilized twice for service overseas, which includes a deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Noble Eagle in 2002-2003, as well as a deployment to Iraq and Jordan in 2015-2016,” he said.
Under provisions of SB 48, the Department of the Military may contract for the redesign, renovation, and addition of approximately 6,954 square feet to the Wagner Readiness Center with furnishings and equipment.
The latter can include heating, air conditioning, plumbing, water, sewer, electric facilities, sidewalks, parking, landscaping, architectural and engineering services and other services or actions as may be required to accomplish the project.
In addition to the federal and state appropriations, the Department of the Military may accept and spend for the project any funds obtained from gifts, contributions or any other source approved in accordance with state law.
The Department of the Military will supervise the design and construction of the project, with the adjutant general or state engineer approving vouchers. The state auditor shall draw warrants to pay expenses authorized under the act.
The Wagner Readiness Center is located along S.D. Highway 46 and hosts community and school events in addition to National Guard functions.
