POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Katera Old Lodge, 34, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 12:03 a.m. for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Kalli Tramp, 19, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 7:53 a.m. for aggravated domestic assault.
• Xavier Gainsforth, 28, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 1:41 p.m. on a parole hold for the South Dakota department of corrections.
• Rochelle Anderson, 37, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 2:36 p.m. for DUI — second offense.
• Jason Westphal, 54, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 3:24 p.m. on two separate bench warrants issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Mayetsy Garcia Ramon, 32, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. on a warrant issued by Yankton County for second-degree petty theft.
• Sophie Montagne, 19, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued by Yankton County for disorderly conduct.
• Xavier Jordan Jr., 37, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday at 8:13 p.m. on an Arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for second-degree petty theft.
• Paul Selzler Jr., 35, of Sioux Falls was arrested Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.