100 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 9, 1920
• Marne Creek broke loose this afternoon from its ice throngs and storm sewers were pouring in the water. It looks like spring.
• Next Monday Senator Miles Poindexter of Washington, an independent candidate for republican presidential preference, will be in the city to speak and he will be guest of honor at the Monday Evening club dinner.
75 Years Ago
Friday, March 9, 1945
• About fifty high school pupils left Yankton this morning by bus for Sioux Falls for the regional basketball tournament being held there today. In addition to this group, a number of pupils and several adults left this forenoon by private car.
• Excited bench-warmers at the bowling alleys Wednesday evening witnessed a knock-‘em-down, drag-‘em-out game between the WNAX Wolverines and Cubs.
50 Years Ago
Monday, March 9, 1970
• Final drawings for the proposed addition to Webster Elementary School are to be presented to the Board of Education at its March meeting tonight at Garfield Building. James Duffy, architect, has completed plans for a multi-purpose room, storage space and connecting stairway, eliminating a kitchenette and shower rooms originally included. Cost of the project is estimated at $78,000.
• Hunters partaking in the 1969 prairie deer hunt once again enjoyed almost unbelievable success. According to B.J. Rose, Assistant Chief of Game Management for the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, the projected success of the 14,339 hunters who had prairie deer licenses is 76.6 percent, down slightly from the 79.9 percent in 1968.
25 Years Ago
Thursday, March 9, 1995
• Some options to give Yankton people access to the information superhighway were offered by top US West officials Wednesday at an informal meeting here with City Manager Bill Ross and some of the area’s computer community. The bottom line: Yankton and most of South Dakota can’t get online information service without paying long distance tolls.
• The Tri-State Corn Processors, Inc. came to Yankton Wednesday seeking investors for an $11 million ethanol plant set to open next year near Rosholt in northeastern South Dakota. Board members Herb Heesch and Kermit Keifer met with interested persons during the two-hour meeting at JoDean’s. The closed cooperative would become the first farmer-owned ethanol plant in the state.
