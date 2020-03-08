At United Way, we fight for the Education, Financial Stability and Health of every person in the greater Yankton Community.
This past year, thanks to the generosity of our community, United Way was able to invest in 64 local human services programs as well as expand our internal programming — addressing even more critical community needs. Programs such as the Clothing Closet, Yankton SPARK, Big Friend Little Friend In-School Mentoring, Stuff the Bus School Supply Store, and the re-launch of the Southeast South Dakota’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program or SESD RSVP.
Together, UNITED, we will continue to strive towards positive community change. By forging new partnerships. By helping find new solutions to old problems. By supporting the best resources. And by inspiring individuals to join the fight against our community’s most critical needs.
Giving local is an important component to creating positive community change, and the best way to guarantee local impact is by giving directly to United Way of Greater Yankton’s Community Impact Fund — YOUR community fund.
Our annual Community Campaign supports over 60 non-profit human service programs in the greater Yankton area, acting as a primary funding source for critical services aimed at combatting poverty and supporting education and health.
Last year, thanks to United Way Community Campaign contributions, over 13,000 individuals of all ages were impacted in our community with 241,175 meals served; 1,448 financial literacy and tax prep assistance hours; 27,058 mentoring hours to youth; 1,678 child abuse advocacy hours; 1,526 clinical, health and developmental screenings; and 92,475 rides given. And 3,351 volunteers contributed over 55,291 hours of service to United Way and our partners. Incredible!
In an effort to raise the final dollars needed to reach the 2020 Community Campaign Goal of $730,000, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting a GIVE 5, CHANGE LIVES, Last Blast Final Campaign Push at Yankton Hy-Vee on Thursday, March 26.
Thanks to KYNT1450, United Way Staff, Board Members, Loyal Donors and Heart Club Committee volunteers will be stationed at Yankton Hy-Vee throughout the day on March 26, collecting funds and sharing the impact made by Partner Agencies and United Way Programs live on-air. If you have yet to make a contribution, we ask you to come down and GIVE $5 to CHANGE LIVES.
Help us continue to change lives and make our community stronger.
If you or your organization would like to participate, swing by Yankton Hy-Vee anytime on Thursday, March 26, to show your support. You can also text the word YANKTON to short code 41444, to be lead to the United Way giving site or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org.
Remember, giving to United Way is the most effective way for you to have an impact in our community. When you support United Way, your gift stays local and is combined with the gifts of others — helping improve thousands of lives each year within the greater Yankton area.
To learn more about how your gift changes lives and improves our community, please visit www.yanktonunitedway.org. Thank you, Yankton, for your continued support.
