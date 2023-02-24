Yankton Area Arts has announced the new Yankton and Sacred Heart Middle School Art exhibit on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery.
Yankton and Sacred Heart Middle Schools are fortunate to have two very passionate teachers Mrs. Lincoln at YMS and Mrs. Kallis/Senora Kallis at SHS. These ladies love to help the students explore different mediums and forms that help the students express their emotions through their art.
The exhibit is on display March 3-April 11. A special reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, March 3, from 5-7 p.m., with a program starting at 5:30. Space for the reception is limited.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge 1-5 p.m. weekdays. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
