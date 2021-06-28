Looking for a fun family activity this summer? The Yankton Community Library has kite take-and-make kits available for pickup.
The kite kits have been donated by Modern Woodmen of America, and they include everything you need for making a kite. (Make sure to decorate with permanent markers).
The library and Modern Woodmen want to see what you create, so share your photos on social media with the hashtag #yclsummer2021 or email your pictures to vcaine@cityofyankton.org for the library to share. Kits are free with a limit of one kite take and make kit per family. Call the library to reserve one or pick one up today.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
