The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will host auditions for its June production, “Four Weddings & An Elvis,:” at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, April 13) at the historic Dakota Theatre at 328 Walnut in Yankton.
“Four Weddings & An Elvis” is a story about Sandy, the four-times-married, three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, who has seen her fair share of matrimonies. In this hilarious play, the audience witnesses four of her funniest: Bev and Stan, who are getting married — by the King himself — as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn’t know who they are; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive. However, the final wedding is the funniest of all and reveals a hilarious twist.
With simple scenic requirements and memorable characters, “Four Weddings and an Elvis” is a comedic treat certain to please audiences.
The production is set for June 3-6 and June 11-13.
