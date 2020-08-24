• A report was received at 5:59 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Locust St.
• A report was received at 7:13 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:52 p.m. Friday of an assault in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:43 a.m. Saturday of the theft of shoes on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:04 p.m. Saturday of theft in Yankton. A black mask, crossbow and backpack were reported stolen.
• A report was received at 10:21 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Hillcrest Grand Ave.
• A report was received at 10:30 p.m. Saturday of a fight on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:17 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 12:53 p.m. Sunday of an assault on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 2:36 p.m. Sunday of an assault on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 7:13 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:35 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a vehicle on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 6:14 a.m. Monday of a business burglary on 4th St.
• A report was received at 8:15 a.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:15 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:30 a.m. Friday of theft on E. 39th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:45 p.m. Friday of theft on Aurora St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:26 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident at a business off of Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:43 p.m. Friday of theft on Belair Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:59 a.m. Sunday of a gas drive-off west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:25 p.m. Sunday of vandalism at a business off of Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:46 p.m. Sunday of a bond violation on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:18 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on 302nd St. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:42 a.m. Monday of a business burglary off of Highway 52.
