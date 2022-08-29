Update: Meridian Bridge Reopened For Use

The Meridian Bridge has been re-opened after an inspection found no structural damage. It had been closed overnight by the City of Yankton due to reports of “noises near the bridge.”
“Staff was able to assess the Meridian Bridge and found no damage,” the city said in a social media post Monday morning. “The bridge has been reopened for pedestrian traffic. We take public reports concerning safety seriously, and the temporary closure gave staff time to evaluate the situation.”
